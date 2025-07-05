Situation In Disaster-Hit Areas Getting Normal, Says Himachal Pradesh CM
He said the government would provide Rs 5,000 per month as rent to the families whose houses were damaged in this disaster.
The Chief Minister urged the people of Seraj, whose houses are safe, to give their additional accommodation to the affected families on rent.
CM Sukhu said that he would soon visit the affected areas again to have on the spot assessment.
The Chief Minister told the media here the government would provide ration to affected families and directions had been issued in this regard.
He said he was constantly in touch with the district administration to assess the ongoing situation in the affected areas.
The food materials have been made available through mules and porters and also the army personnel are carrying out relief operations in the affected areas and some routes have been reopened.
He said the IMD has issued a red alert for Sunday and the government is on alert to tackle any situation.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has been visiting affected areas since Friday while Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is visiting areas to monitor the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations.
Chief Minister Sukhu on Friday said 69 people have died, 37 are missing, and 110 have been injured as the state battles cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by days of continuous and heavy monsoon rainfall.
He said 14 cloudbursts had been reported since the onset of the monsoon, which have damaged roads and drinking water projects, as well as the electricity supply to several areas.
