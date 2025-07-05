Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On Independence Day Of Cabo Verde

2025-07-05 08:00:12
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly congratulates the Government and people of Cabo Verde as they celebrate another year of independence.

Today, we celebrate Cabo Verde's incredible journey of freedom, unity, and growth. The African Union remains dedicated to collaborating closely with Cabo Verde to support regional integration, sustainable development, and peace across Africa.

Together with the people of Cabo Verde, we mark this important milestone and wish them ongoing prosperity and success in the future.

Happy Independence Day!

