Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On Independence Day Of Cabo Verde
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly congratulates the Government and people of Cabo Verde as they celebrate another year of independence.
Today, we celebrate Cabo Verde's incredible journey of freedom, unity, and growth. The African Union remains dedicated to collaborating closely with Cabo Verde to support regional integration, sustainable development, and peace across Africa.
Together with the people of Cabo Verde, we mark this important milestone and wish them ongoing prosperity and success in the future.
Happy Independence Day!
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
