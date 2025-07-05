Bihar: Nine Arrested In Triple Murder Case In Siwan

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 5 (IANS) A day after the violent incident in Siwan's Malmaliya Chowk, the district police on Saturday arrested nine accused linked to the murders of three youths.

The gruesome incident has triggered tension in the area.

Maharajganj SDPO confirmed the arrests and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case, and more arrests will be made soon.

“All accused have been identified. The incident occurred due to personal enmity,” he said.

On Friday evening, around 4:30 pm, armed men carrying swords, axes and firearms on bikes and a Scorpio allegedly killed Munna Singh in Malmaliya Chowk.

Later, they attacked and killed Rohit Singh, son of former Mukhiya Akhilesh Singh and Kanhaiya Singh, near Kaudiya Basanti village on the other side of the Malmaliya-Masrak railway over bridge.

The injured persons have been identified as Roshan Singh and Karan Singh, and their condition is said to be critical. They are admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital.

Following the triple murder, tension gripped the area, and shops shut down in protest. Angry villagers set fire to one of the attacker's bikes, and slogans were raised against the police for reaching the spot one hour late.

Sources revealed that the incident was linked to an old dispute. On Thursday, Kanhaiya Singh filed an assault and robbery case against seven people at the local police station.

The accused allegedly lured the victims to Malmaliya Bazaar under the pretext of a compromise and attacked them with swords, axes and firearms.

The main accused is reportedly a liquor trader. Over two dozen people were allegedly involved in executing the attack.

Taking cognisance of the matter, DIG Saran Nilesh Kumar suspended Bhagwanpur Haat SHO Sujit Kumar Chaudhary with immediate effect for negligence in duty.

The incident has highlighted law and order challenges in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.