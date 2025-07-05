Mohd Shami's Estranged Wife Accuses Pacer Of 'Defaming' And 'Hiring Criminals' Amid Legal Battle
Her comments came after the Calcutta High Court ruling directing Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh per month to her and their daughter Aaira as part of a divorce case. The couple's four-year marriage ended in 2018 after Jahan, a former model, accused Shami of domestic violence.
“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we've been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," Jahan wrote on Instagram.
“You took advantage of a male-dominated society and stayed happy while antisocial people called me wrong. Now I will take the help of the law, claim all our rights, and live happily, Inshallah. Now you think: which support is stronger - social or legal?... The day your bad time begins, these same people will make your life hell, Inshallah. Have faith in that," she added.
On the other hand, Shami has maintained his silence on the matter and refrained from posting anything on his personal life on social media.
The pacer was last seen in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shami bagged nine wickets in six games and was not picked for India's Test tour of England owing to fitness concerns. Shami, who was the star of the Indian team in the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerged as the top wicket-taker. He suffered an injury after that and had to undergo surgery, which kept him out of action for more than a year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment