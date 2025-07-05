Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Army Receives Newinstallment Of Qatar's Fnancial Grant


Beirut: The leadership of the Lebanese Army has received a new financial installment provided by the State of Qatar, aimed at supporting the military institution in Lebanon.

In a statement Saturday, Commander of the Army General Rodolphe Helou expressed his gratitude for this valuable initiative, affirming that it represents vital support for the institution and alleviates the burden of the current circumstances.

He added that this new financial installment contributes to strengthening the army's capabilities in order to preserve Lebanon's security and stability.

