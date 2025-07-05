Slovenia, Bosnia Focus On Transport Cooperation To Link Western Balkans
The ministers discussed cooperation and shared interests between their countries in the area of transport connectivity and the core European transport network. They emphasized that bilateral relations are strong and that there is great potential for deepening ties. Minister Forto expressed Bosnia and Herzegovina's interest in establishing a high-quality road connection between Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Albania, which could enhance economic cooperation along this corridor.
Later, Minister Bratušek attended the 46th awards ceremony honoring the best entrepreneurs and companies in the Western Balkans and Central Europe region, where she received special recognition.
The award citation highlighted Minister Bratušek's efforts to improve transport connectivity cooperation among Western Balkan countries and between the region and EU member states. The EU Strategy for the Danube Region in the field of transport, an area in which Slovenia plays an active role, was noted as particularly significant.
The award was presented to Minister Bratušek by Stjepan Mesić, former President of the Republic of Croatia.
In her acceptance speech, Minister Bratušek stated that she regards the award primarily as a recognition of the strong relations and cooperation between Slovenia and the countries of the Western Balkans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment