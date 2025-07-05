Govt Notifies 10% Pay Raise, 30% Disparity Allowance For Federal Employees
According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the salary increment will take effect from July 1, 2025. The 10% ad hoc relief allowance will be applied to the current basic pay of all relevant employees, including those working on a contract basis.
Also Read: Three Key Militants Killed by CTD in Lakki Marwat Operation
Additionally, the finance ministry has approved a 30% disparity reduction allowance for employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22, based on their basic pay as of June 30, 2022. This allowance is also effective from July 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment