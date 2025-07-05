Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt Notifies 10% Pay Raise, 30% Disparity Allowance For Federal Employees

2025-07-05 07:04:44
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad: The federal government has officially notified a 10% increase in salaries and a 30% disparity allowance for employees of the armed forces, civil armed forces, and all federal civil departments.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the salary increment will take effect from July 1, 2025. The 10% ad hoc relief allowance will be applied to the current basic pay of all relevant employees, including those working on a contract basis.

Additionally, the finance ministry has approved a 30% disparity reduction allowance for employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22, based on their basic pay as of June 30, 2022. This allowance is also effective from July 1.

