Pivnenko, US General Discuss Boosting Ukraine's National Guard

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the meeting was reported on the National Guard's official website .

During the meeting with representatives of the U.S. Embassy's Defense Attache Office, General Nicholson was formally introduced in his new role. The parties also discussed current areas of cooperation between the National Guard of Ukraine and American partners.

The U.S. delegation was led by Major General Keith Phillips, who is concluding his tenure as the Defense Attache in Ukraine.

The participants discussed the current situation on the front lines, prospects for developing the partnership, ways to enhance the operational capabilities of the National Guard, as well as opportunities to expand training programs and experience exchange initiatives.

"We highly value the strategic partnership with the United States and your continued support in the face of full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Today's meeting is an important step in strengthening our cooperation," Pivnenko said.

General Nicholson, in turn, reaffirmed the United States' commitment to further cooperation and support.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their shared interest in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and improving the professional development of National Guard units.

Photo credit: National Guard of Ukraine