Charlene Andersson's Vision For A Kinder, Smarter Future

Her new books, The Creative Adventures of the Brainstorm Buddies and A Circle of Friends, don't just tell stories. They invite action. One introduces young readers to the world of invention, complete with a real provisional patent application. The other explores loneliness and kindness through the eyes of a child who changes someone's life simply by being present.

“I wanted kids to feel that their ideas matter,” Charlene says.“When you guide them to see invention as an act of empathy, they stop thinking small.”

Charlene's work aligns with a growing need in schools: safe environments that foster both innovation and emotional growth. According to recent data, over 70% of students report feeling stressed about school, and 1 in 5 children struggles with a learning difference. At the same time, studies show that children who feel emotionally supported are significantly more likely to succeed academically and socially.

Charlene's approach-built on more than three decades of classroom experience and educational therapy-responds to this need by meeting kids where they are.

“I didn't chase scores,” she says.“I chased trust. The scores followed because the students felt safe enough to try.”

That belief system has carried her across borders. In 2005, Charlene was selected as the U.S. delegate to Japan for international curriculum integration. She later consulted on education strategies in Cuba and the Middle East and worked with the U.S. Secretary of Education on differentiated learning. But her biggest wins often came in small, overlooked moments.

Her students once adopted an orphaned elephant in Africa, creating and auctioning artwork to help fund its care. The project sparked a passion for activism-many went on to form an animal advocacy group in high school. In another initiative, students led a community garden project and partnered with TOMS Shoes to organize a shoe drop, ultimately providing footwear to over 300 people in Africa. These projects not only made a tangible impact but also taught students the power of service-driven leadership.

Charlene believes that children need both challenge and care.“Not every solution is mechanical,” she adds.“Sometimes it's just about being the one who stays, listens, and invites someone in.”

Her new books are a reflection of that belief-and a call to action for adults, educators, and policymakers alike.

Call to Action:

If we want to raise problem-solvers, visionaries, and empathetic leaders, we must rethink how we educate. Read with your child. Listen without fixing. Encourage them to build, imagine, and reach out to those left out. Create learning spaces where children aren't afraid to feel or fail. That's where the real change begins.

About Charlene Andersson

Charlene Andersson is a Los Angeles-based educator, children's author, and certified educational therapist. She has over 30 years of experience working with students in traditional classrooms and private therapy. Her work includes curriculum development, arts-based hospital programs, and one-on-one academic and emotional support for children facing learning differences, social struggles, and confidence issues.

