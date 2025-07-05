Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sushil Kedia's Office Attacked: All 5 MNS Workers Arrested For Vandalising Investor's Office In Mumbai

Sushil Kedia's Office Attacked: All 5 MNS Workers Arrested For Vandalising Investor's Office In Mumbai


2025-07-05 07:00:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Five MNS workers detained for vandalism at Sushil Kedia's office in Worli have been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates)

MENAFN05072025007365015876ID1109763238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search