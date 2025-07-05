Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-713 July 5 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-713 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-713 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-713 on July 5:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KN 195227 (KOLLAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KO 195227

KP 195227

KR 195227

KS 195227

KT 195227

KU 195227

KV 195227

KW 195227

KX 195227

KY 195227

KZ 195227

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KY 396140 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KN 292577 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0157 0264 1093 1656 1868 2315 3779 4519 4757 4935 5165 5242 5654 5794 6755 7423 7802 8489 9020 9066

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1094 3265 4738 6181 7818 9064

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0051 0295 0495 1035 1227 1357 1893 1902 2055 2153 2190 2305 2381 2864 3206 4843 4847 5566 6869 7083 7789 7792 7823 8251 8294 9420 9468 9591 9774 9814

7th Prize: Rs 500

0261 0401 0492 0496 0564 0630 0861 0958 1064 1446 1600 1618 1756 1763 1790 1808 1815 1869 1900 1932 2117 2237 2474 2515 2519 2637 2681 2695 2702 2971 2977 3108 3143 3181 3836 3843 3934 4113 4298 4791 4923 4933 5039 5089 5170 5186 5239 6346 6421 6613 6676 6715 7245 7320 7330 7361 7414 7534 7626 7651 7700 7858 7918 7922 8111 8207 8239 8916 9043 9408 9494 9528 9641 9675 9977 9985

8th Prize: Rs 200

0480 0582 0710 0758 0847 0955 1075 1091 1097 1393 1518 1529 1640 1769 2115 2306 2548 2609 2657 2973 3020 3107 3257 3283 3306 3314 3397 3459 3469 3679 3777 3958 3983 4141 4177 4242 4529 4645 4675 4711 4792 4966 5072 5134 5200 5224 5265 5282 5317 5428 5552 5579 5631 5686 5938 5993 6043 6075 6117 6233 6273 6635 6749 6865 6995 7012 7048 7063 7102 7216 7373 7893 7894 8147 8284 8391 8622 8629 8662 8716 8886 8897 9039 9076 9176 9282 9414 9421 9427 9828 9939 9957

9th Prize: Rs 100

0167 0265 0324 0448 0516 0698 0732 0843 0848 0852 0917 0931 0956 1002 1081 1232 1321 1433 1517 1532 1608 1632 1713 1724 1997 2019 2056 2169 2210 2266 2328 2429 2465 2530 2680 2738 2799 2885 2888 2913 3000 3012 3023 3052 3101 3132 3479 3529 3545 3584 3910 3912 3919 4063 4068 4079 4099 4152 4248 4262 4274 4321 4370 4451 4455 4487 4586 4589 4595 4604 4615 4934 4972 5101 5314 5366 5369 5497 5682 5707 5716 5905 6000 6066 6124 6130 6250 6566 6590 6771 6796 6846 6881 6882 6920 7067 7156 7189 7316 7444 7478 7562 7579 7586 7663 7809 7828 7839 7910 8012 8100 8154 8274 8308 8311 8508 8587 8594 8636 8640 8672 8694 8699 8724 8759 8809 8914 8921 8995 8996 9159 9188 9368 9501 9523 9548 9631 9679 9704 9850 9894 9950 9983 9999

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.