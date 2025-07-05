Ketu's Journey In 2025: Which 3 Zodiac Signs Will Benefit Financially?

According to Vedic astrology, planets change zodiac signs and constellations from time to time. This affects people of all zodiac signs. Ketu will enter Poorva Phalguni constellation in its true motion on July 6, 2025, and its full transit will take place on July 20. Since Ketu is a shadow planet, it always moves in retrograde motion. Therefore, its first virtual and then actual transit occurs. This celestial event will affect all zodiac signs in one way or another, but the fortunes of some zodiac signs may shine. There may also be unexpected financial gains.

Taurus: Ketu's transit is beneficial. You may receive sudden financial gains from time to time. Your hard work will be appreciated by your seniors and superiors, and you will receive a share and salary increase as a reward for your performance. If you are a businessman, your business will reach new heights. The financial situation will be good during this period. Thoughtful plans will be successful. Old investments will benefit, savings will increase. There will be a balance between office work and personal life.

Aquarius: Ketu's Nakshatra transit is beneficial. Happiness will come to the home. Students' creativity will be encouraged. The income of those working in art-related fields will increase, and they will be satisfied with their work. You will be successful in saving money currently. The plans you have in mind will be successful. If you have been working on a project for a long time, there is a possibility of success. Your work will get recognition in society. Your status will increase.

Libra: Ketu's transit through this Nakshatra can prove positive. Unemployed people may find jobs. You will achieve success in personal and professional endeavors. New opportunities are coming your way. Through it, you will see new progress in your professional life. There may be sudden financial gains from time to time. You may buy a vehicle or property. New sources of income will arise. If you are thinking of doing a new job, the time is very favorable. If you are a businessman, you will get success with good profit.