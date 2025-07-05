Brazil: Rio De Janeiro Gears Up For BRICS Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), July 5 (NNN-SANEWS) - All eyes are on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as the city prepares to welcome Heads of State and delegations from across the world for the 17th BRICS Summit.

The Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) nations will converge in the metro for high-level engagements at the Summit taking place on July 6-7.

Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The new members were invited to join during the Johannesburg BRICS Summit, held in South Africa, in August 2023.

BRICS brings together major emerging economies, collectively representing around 49.5% of the global population, around 40% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and around 26% of global trade.

In preparing for the upcoming event, Rio has heightened security measures. On Friday afternoon, military personnel were deployed at strategic venues and sites, including hotels and museums.

Trucks delivering furniture and vehicles transporting international delegates were also seen entering and exiting the summit venue.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to arrive in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate virtually.

Representing the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Brazil assumed the BRICS Chairship on Jan 1, 2025 with the theme:“Strengthening Global South Cooperation for more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

Brazil's Presidency will focus on two priorities, including Global South Cooperation and the BRICS Partnerships for Social, and Economic and Environmental Development.

The flagship priorities of the Brazilian Chairship include global health cooperation; trade, investment, and finance; climate change; Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance; promoting global reform of the multilateral peace system and security architecture; and institutional development.

The key objectives of BRICS include strengthening economic, political, and social cooperation among its members, as well as increasing the influence of Global South countries in international governance.

Among its ambitions are reforms to global institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), with a focus on improving legitimacy, equity, and operational efficiency.

