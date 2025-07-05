Car Explosion In Odesa Injures Man
The explosion of an Opel vehicle on Varnenska Street was reported to the emergency hotline 102 early on Saturday, July 5.
Preliminary information indicates that a man inside the vehicle was injured. He is currently receiving medical assistance.Read also: Teenage spy detained for guiding Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital
An investigative team from the local police department and specialists from the explosives unit are working at the scene.
The legal qualification of the incident will be determined once all the circumstances are clarified.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
