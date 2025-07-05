Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Car Explosion In Odesa Injures Man

2025-07-05 06:06:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The explosion of an Opel vehicle on Varnenska Street was reported to the emergency hotline 102 early on Saturday, July 5.

Preliminary information indicates that a man inside the vehicle was injured. He is currently receiving medical assistance.

Read also: Teenage spy detained for guiding Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital

An investigative team from the local police department and specialists from the explosives unit are working at the scene.

The legal qualification of the incident will be determined once all the circumstances are clarified.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

