Kuwait's CAN Launches 2025 Summer Haido - CAN Olympics
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 5 (KUNA) -- The Cancer Aware Nation (CAN) launched on Saturday the first activities of the 2025 Summer Haido - CAN Olympics, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Sports, under the slogan "Sports is Prevention."
In a press statement on Saturday, CAN's Chairman, Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh, said that the Olympics, which will last a month and a half, include a series of tournaments, competitions, and various sporting activities targeting different age groups, with the participation of 16 teams and more than 120 players.
Al-Saleh emphasized the importance of sports in strengthening human immunity, saying a regular exercise would reduce the risk of many types of cancer.
Director of Haido Academy, Abdullah Khaled, expressed his hope that the Olympics will be a distinguished sports and health platform for youth and society, linking physical activity with the prevention of chronic diseases, most notably cancer.
Khaled pointed out that the events are being held in a strategic partnership between CAN and Haido Academy, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Sports.
He explained that the program will include tournaments in various sports, including football, volleyball, bowling, an athletics challenge, a tug-of-war competition, and an American penalty shootout.
These events will also include awareness and health workshops and community initiatives, he added.
He said that the first event was the padel tournament, with the participation of several sports teams. (end)
