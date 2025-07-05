Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korean Civilian Breaks Through Korea's Fortress Border

North Korean Civilian Breaks Through Korea's Fortress Border


2025-07-05 05:24:03
(MENAFN) A North Korean civilian shattered the heavily militarized inter-Korean boundary Friday in what military officials describe as a dramatic defection attempt across one of the world's most dangerous borders.

The man penetrated the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) under cover of darkness Thursday night, according to a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official cited by media.

South Korean forces had initially spotted the individual earlier that day positioned near a shallow waterway within the midwestern sector of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), raising immediate security alerts.

Military personnel swiftly transferred the defector to appropriate authorities for comprehensive interrogation and processing, officials confirmed.

Seoul's defense establishment reported no abnormal North Korean military movements following the border breach, suggesting the crossing occurred without triggering broader escalation.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung received urgent military briefings regarding the sensitive border incident, Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung disclosed.

The crossing marks another rare civilian defection through the world's most heavily fortified frontier. Last August, a North Korean soldier successfully defected to South Korea by traversing the MDL in Goseong county's eastern region.

Such border crossings remain extraordinarily perilous due to extensive minefields, razor wire barriers, and round-the-clock surveillance systems deployed throughout the 160-mile DMZ separating the two Koreas.

The incident underscores persistent tensions along the divided peninsula despite recent diplomatic overtures between the neighboring nations.

MENAFN05072025000045017169ID1109763074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search