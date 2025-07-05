NHRI Organizes Ninth Knowledge Lab On Workers' Rights

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) hosted the ninth session of its ongoing“Knowledge Lab” series, an internal seminar initiative aimed at educating and raising awareness of critical human rights issues.

The latest session focused on the promotion and protection of workers' rights in the United Arab Emirates. It reflects NHRI's continued commitment to strengthening understanding of national labor legislation, monitoring global developments in labor rights, and encouraging open dialogue on creating inclusive, fair, and dignified work environments.

The session was led by Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Member of the NHRI Board of Trustees, who emphasized the Institution's role in safeguarding labor rights. He highlighted NHRI's efforts to monitor labor conditions across the country, ensure institutional compliance with national laws and international standards, and receive and investigate complaints related to labor rights violations, all in accordance with applicable legal procedures.

The lecture addressed three key themes:

1. Association for the Coordination of Professional Associations

The first theme introduced the Association for the Coordination of Professional Associations in the UAE and its role in enhancing institutional and professional collaboration. The discussion highlighted the importance of developing coordination mechanisms to improve performance standards and support the achievement of shared objectives among professional bodies.

2. The International Labour Organization (ILO)

The second theme focused on the ILO mission, core principles, and international labor standards. It emphasized the organization's efforts to protect workers' rights and promote social justice and equity in workplaces around the world.

3. Alignment of UAE Labor Law with International Standards

The final segment explored the alignment between UAE labor legislation and relevant international conventions. It identified key areas of alignment and reviewed the country's ongoing efforts to harmonize its labor laws and policies with global best practices.

The NHRI reaffirmed its commitment to organizing several events that promote awareness, advance the culture of human rights, and support national initiatives aimed at enhancing legislation and policy. These efforts are part of NHRI's broader mission to help position the UAE as a leading example in the promotion and protection of human rights and human dignity.