Jordan's Comprehensive Gov't Service Centers Processed 3.45M Transactions To Last June
Amman, July 5 (Petra) - Jordan's comprehensive government service centers completed a total of approximately 3.45 million transactions by the end of last June, while these facilities received about 1,324,726 visitors.
In a statement to "Petra," Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, noted the centers' importance as a "fundamental" pillar in facilitating citizens' access to "high-quality and efficient" services.
The minister said these centers reflect the Kingdom's vision to improve the "citizen experience and enhance transparency and fairness" in service provision by securing an "integrated" service-focused environment in one location.
Smeirat added that the ministry is "continuously" working to develop these centers' performance and expand their geographical scope to ensure "comprehensive access" and promote digital justice, in line with the goals of Jordan's economic and administrative modernization.
Under the centers' continued upgrade process, Smeirat stated the ministry continues to integrate the latest technologies and recruit trained staff, aimed at providing "effective" government services that meet citizens' aspirations and contribute to raise their satisfaction and trust in public institutions.
To date, 9 comprehensive government service centers were established and are operating, while 7 additional others are expected to be launched ahead of end of 2025 nationwide.
These centers aim to enhance citizens' access to public services in Jordan's various regions, particularly in areas with high population density.
