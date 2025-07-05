Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Neutralize 292 Out Of 322 Enemy Drones Overnight

Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Neutralize 292 Out Of 322 Enemy Drones Overnight


2025-07-05 05:05:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

Starting at 20:00 on Friday, July 4, Russia launched 322 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from multiple directions, including Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

The main target of the attack was the city of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Ukraine's air defenses, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare systems, drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, responded to the aerial assault.

Read also: Death toll from Russia's July 4 attack on Kyiv rises to two – mayor

As of 09:30 on Saturday, July 5, air defense forces had neutralized 292 drones, including 157 shot down by firepower and 135 lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Confirmed impacts were recorded at four locations, and debris from downed drones fell in six other areas.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109763021

