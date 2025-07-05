Sitaare Zameen Par Vs Maa Vs Kannappa: Who's Leading The Box Office Race?

Even after 15 days, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par outshines Maa and Kannappa, with its third Friday collection beating both films' combined second Friday earnings. Here's the detailed performance.

'Sitaare Zameen Par's' Third Friday Earnings

Trade reports indicate 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned approximately ₹2.5 crore domestically on its third Friday, bringing its total India collection to around ₹137.90 crore.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Outshines 'Maa' and 'Kannappa'

Despite being released 15 days ago, 'Sitaare Zameen Par's' daily earnings are exceeding the combined collections of 'Maa' and 'Kannappa,' which were released 8 days later.

Kajol's 'Maa' Second Friday Collection

Reports suggest 'Maa' earned around ₹1 crore on its second Friday, taking its 8-day total to approximately ₹27.50 crore.

'Kannappa' 8-Day Box Office Performance

'Kannappa' reportedly earned less than ₹50 lakh on its 8th day, with a second Friday collection of around ₹35 lakh, bringing its total to ₹30.35 crore.

Combined Earnings of 'Maa' and 'Kannappa' Trail Behind 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

The combined Friday earnings of 'Maa' and 'Kannappa' (₹1.35 crore) were roughly half of 'Sitaare Zameen Par's' ₹2.50 crore collection.

Directors and Cast of 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' 'Maa,' and 'Kannappa'

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is directed by R.S. Prasanna and stars Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza. 'Maa' is directed by Vishal Furia and features Kajol and Ronit Roy. 'Kannappa,' directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, stars Vishnu Manchu alongside Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohanlal.