'Politicians Going To A New Low': Karnataka HC Issues Notice On FIR Against BJP MLC Ravikumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice in response to a petition filed by BJP MLC N Ravikumar, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory and vulgar remarks against State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

No immediate action against Ravikumar till July 8, says court

The court has directed that no precipitous action be taken against Ravikumar until the next hearing on Tuesday, July 8, and instructed him to cooperate with the investigation.

During the hearing, the High Court made a sharp observation, remarking that "politicians are going to a new low."

"Notice issued to respondent, returnable on Tuesday. Till then, no precipitous action be taken against the petitioner. Petitioner to cooperate with investigation," the HC's order read.

IAS Officers' Association condemns Ravikumar's comments

Earlier on Thursday, the IAS Officers' Association in Karnataka strongly condemned BJP MLC N Ravikumar's "derogatory and offensive remarks" against State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and urged the State government to uphold institutional dignity and take prompt and exemplary action in the matter."

The Chief Secretary holds the highest civil office in Karnataka and is a widely respected officer known for her integrity, commitment, and distinguished public service," the association said in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"The remarks made in public are vulgar, defamatory, and a direct affront to the dignity of her office and the larger civil service. It further leads to denigrating public institutions and the trust they hold," it said.

Association demands apology, legal action, and censure

The Association also noted that this was not an isolated instance, pointing out that Ravikumar had previously made "baseless and communal remarks" against the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

"Despite our prior appeal for corrective action, the recurrence of such behaviour reflects a disturbing pattern of targeting and vilifying officers in public service. The Association expresses its strong solidarity with both officers and reiterates its concern over repeated attempts to undermine the credibility of dedicated officers serving Karnataka with distinction," the letter read.

"We respectfully urge the following: A public and unconditional apology from Shri Ravi Kumar; Immediate legal action under applicable provisions of law; and a formal resolution of censure in the Legislative Council. Civil servants must be allowed to discharge their duties without fear, insult, or political intimidation. We urge the Government to uphold institutional dignity and take prompt and exemplary action in this regard," it added.

The alleged remarks were reportedly made by Ravikumar during a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha on Monday. A police complaint was filed on Wednesday.