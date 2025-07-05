PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome From Indian Community In Buenos Aires, Argentina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ezeiza International Airport, Buenos Aires. PM Modi is on an official visit to Argentina at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. PM Modi also received a vibrant welcome from the Indian Community in Buenos Aires. PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.
