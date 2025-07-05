403
Brazil's B3 Sets New Record The Second Day In A Row On July 4
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3 stock market closed July 4, 2025, at a new all-time high of 141,263.56 points, according to official exchange data.
The index advanced 0.24% for the day, extending a weekly gain above 3%. The market reached an intraday peak of 141,563.85 points.
The US dollar ended at 5.4248 reais, up 0.37%. These figures reflect a session shaped by domestic policy tension and global market closures.
The day's trading unfolded with Wall Street closed for the US Independence Day holiday, which reduced global liquidity.
Despite this, Brazilian equities attracted steady flows, supported by strong commodity prices and local investor activity.
The market's heavyweights, including Vale and Vibra Energia, led the gains.
Vale benefited from higher iron ore prices in China, while Vibra Energia rose after reports of increased ethanol market share and speculation about a stake acquisition by Inpasa.
Vibra Energia emerged as the top gainer, while Engie Brasil led the losses after giving back previous day's gains.
The domestic backdrop featured a dispute over the Financial Operations Tax (IOF). The Supreme Court suspended presidential decrees that raised IOF rates and called for a conciliation hearing.
The Finance Minister stated that the government aimed to correct tax evasion, not to impose a blanket increase.
This policy uncertainty did not deter buyers, as the market focused on fundamentals and sector-specific news.
Technical analysis of the daily chart shows the Ibovespa in a strong uptrend. The price remains above key moving averages, including the 50-day and 200-day lines, which confirms bullish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 64.57, indicating strong buying but not yet overbought.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover, with the histogram turning positive.
Bollinger Bands expanded, reflecting increased volatility, but the price stayed near the upper band, which signals persistent demand.
Support levels appear near 138,506 and 138,564, while resistance stands at the new high of 141,263.
The 4-hour chart confirms the short-term uptrend, with the RSI at 66.95, close to overbought territory.
The MACD remains positive, and the price holds above short-term moving averages. These signals suggest the market could consolidate after recent gains, but no reversal pattern has emerged.
Compared to global peers, B3 outperformed. The Japanese Nikkei rose 0.06%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.64%.
Europe's Stoxx 600 dropped 0.48%. The Ibovespa's resilience stands out, especially with Wall Street closed and European markets under pressure from trade concerns.
Trading volume on B3 remained robust, with recent daily averages between 28 and 35 billion reais. No major ETF inflows or outflows occurred, reflecting the global holiday's impact.
Embraer delivered the best weekly performance, while Assaí posted the worst. The real weakened slightly, reflecting both global risk aversion and local policy uncertainty.
The market's advance relied on commodity strength, local flows, and sector-specific developments, not on external optimism.
The session's story is one of resilience, with fundamentals and technicals supporting the record close.
Brazil's B3 Sets New Record the Second Day in a Row on July 4
