UAE Summer Travel: Dh99 Staycations Win Over Pricey Flight Tickets, Visa Hassles

A summer vacation abroad is surely an enticing option, but might not always be easy on the pocket. Especially when hotels in the UAE are luring vacationers with attractive rates.

With air fares soaring and international travel becoming more expensive, many UAE residents are now opting to spend their summer holidays within the country. And to their surprise, hotels and resorts across the UAE are offering special deals, with staycations starting from just Dh99 per night .

While the summer months are usually spent in overseas travel for many families, this year has seen a shift. Residents are saying the high cost of air tickets, visa hassles , and overall increase in travel expenses is the reasons behind choosing to holiday in the UAE.

"I calculated all the costs, and it's nearly double the usual price,” said Faisal M., a marketing executive, a resident of Al Qusais.“For a family of four, even a short trip abroad is just too expensive when you include flights, hotels, food, and activities. So, we decided to try a staycation in the UAE. It's cheaper, easier, and still fun.”

To meet the growing interest in local holidays, many hotels are offering great summer deals. These include early check-in and late check-ou , lower room rates, discounts on food, and fun activities for families.

Special offers and discounts

Some hotels are running weekly offers where you can book a room for as low as Dh99. Rove Hotels is offering 10,000 rooms for just Dh99 per night across all its UAE properties, with bookings open from July 1 to 7 and stays valid until August 31, 2025.

Premier Inn has rolled out weekly flash sales, offering rooms from Dh99 every Wednesday and Thursday across rotating properties in the UAE. These offers include 30 per cent off room rates, 25 per cent off food and drinks, and discounts on attractions and taxi services.

In Ras Al Khaimah, DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island is offering up to 20 per cent off for early-bird bookings made before September 2, valid for weekend stays until September 7. Meanwhile, The H Hotel Dubai is focusing on families with 20 per cent off stays, free breakfast, and kids go free packages that include complimentary dining and stay for children under 12.

Whether it's a quick break, a weekend with friends, or simply a change of pace, the limited-time deal offers a low-cost way to enjoy a hotel experience in the city.