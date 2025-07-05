Single.Id Wins Big At The BW Festival Of Fintech 2025

Single , the innovative cross-reward program identifier operated by Enigmatic Smile has won two awards - ' Customer Experience Solution ' and ' Fintech Innovation of the Year ' at the recently concluded 5th edition of the BW Festival of Fintech 2025.

Among the several innovations that Single won for were DHONI App, a first-of-its-kind rewards-led app launched earlier this year, that translated the love and trust fans place in their cricket icon, into a gateway for rewards. DHONI welcomed all the cricketer's fans into the Single fintech ecosystem through organic and affinity-led engagement.

“We are delighted to win this award. We enabled 120,000+ merchant touch points across India all through emotion-led tech. We will continue to rewrite the norms when it comes to creating innovative reward technology, with the sole goal of making rewards a win-win for both customer and retailer,” said Chandra Bhushan, Country Head at Enigmatic Smile, India .“Brands saw up to 30% increase in the frequency of return visits by reward users while DHONI campaigns saw 2–3x higher engagement and social sharing.”

Single won the silver award for ' Best Customer Experience ', having connected everyday transactions with instant rewards for every Indian.“We've been working tirelessly towards making rewards more tangible, aspirational and shareable for every shopper in India. It feels great to have all our efforts validated through this award. Single's rewards technology continues to generate user excitement, providing end users with a growing network of real-time hassle free rewards and ensuring brands receive real-time cross-reward programme attribution,” said Bish Smeir, CEO of Enigmatic Smile .

Single's ecosystem allows customers to seamlessly and conveniently link their payment cards to various rewards apps, consolidate their“ shopping identity ” across all of them, and collect rewards across all top retailers. Apps powered by Single include the DHONI, Shoppers Stop Rewards, NDTV Big Bonus and Sarvatra Rewards. Allow End Users to redeem rewards against hundreds of gift cards across categories such as travel, groceries, entertainment, fashion, etc.

The company entered the Indian market in 2022 with the aim of building the country's most efficient rewards economy through its unified rewards platform, Single. Today, Single boasts 4 top acquiring partners Pine Labs, Fiserv, Innoviti, and Paytm, 120,000 touchpoints, 50+ national brands including HPCL, Pizza Hut, Shoppers Stop, McDonald's, Colorbar and many more.