Gand Afghani A Vital Source Of Income For Women

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): In a traditional clothing workshop in Kabul, dozens of women are busy producing Gand Afghani garments-outfits adorned with designs inspired by the diverse cultural heritage of Afghanistan's provinces.

These garments have become a vital source of income for the women involved.

The workshop, called Afghan Pashtun Gand Clothing Production Company, was established two years ago with a private investment of one million afghanis. It is managed by Donya Jalali, who previously worked as a tailor and has been leading the company since its inception.

Jalali says the factory was founded to empower women and promote traditional Afghan attire. Currently, it employs 39 women, both directly and indirectly.

In addition to tailoring traditional garments, the workshop also produces accessories and decorative items for Henna Night ceremonies-key elements in Afghan wedding traditions.

“A major part of our work is producing Gand Afghani clothing,” Jalali explains.“All of our garments are handmade by the hardworking women of this country-women who weave art into every thread with patience and dedication.”

She also highlights pieces inspired by the era of King Zahir Shah, reflecting Afghanistan's rich and timeless cultural identity.

“We design each outfit according to the customer's preferences,” Jalali adds.“Henna Night dresses for brides are among our bestsellers. Some feature trailing skirts up to 16 meters long, though shorter variations can also be tailored upon request.”

The designs are rooted in local cultures from various provinces, she notes, emphasizing their authenticity. The company now has several active branches across Kabul and exports its products to Germany, Canada, and the United States.

Jalali calls on the government to support working women in all sectors:“Women who are engaged in any kind of work deserve encouragement and backing.”

Moqadas Karimi, a tailor at the workshop for the past six months, shares her experience:“I've worked in various places before, but this role has been particularly fulfilling. Sewing Kuchi dresses is straightforward for me, but depending on the design, it can be time-consuming. These are some of the most intricate garments to make.”

Ms. Baheer, a staff member in the sales department, says demand for Kuchi-style clothing is currently high.“Sales of Gand Afghani garments increase during Eid and in the summer. Outfits made from Banaras fabric or featuring Kuchi designs are especially popular. Customers can select designs from our catalog or place custom orders.”

She says she's grateful for the employment opportunity provided by the workshop.

Shabir Bashiri, an economic analyst, stresses the importance of women's participation in the economy.“Women's involvement in small and medium-sized enterprises can significantly reduce poverty,” he says.

He calls for increased support for such ventures:“If proper markets and financial resources are made available, many more families could escape poverty through these kinds of initiatives.”

