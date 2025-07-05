Child Rescued, Suspected Kidnapper Held In Kunar
KABUL (Pajhwok): A child abducted in eastern Kunar province has been rescued, and a suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Saturday.
In a statement, the MoI said security forces successfully rescued the child, who had been abducted a few days ago from Chapa Dara district.
The rescued child has been reunited with his family, while a suspect taken into custody is currently being interrogated, the ministry added.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment