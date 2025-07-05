Child Rescued, Suspected Kidnapper Held In Kunar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A child abducted in eastern Kunar province has been rescued, and a suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the MoI said security forces successfully rescued the child, who had been abducted a few days ago from Chapa Dara district.

The rescued child has been reunited with his family, while a suspect taken into custody is currently being interrogated, the ministry added.

