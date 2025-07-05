Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Throughout the past day, six settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. As a result, one person was killed, and 15 others were injured, including two children,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the town of Chuhuiv suffered the most casualties, with 11 people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

In Kupiansk, a 55-year-old woman was killed and four others were wounded.

Syniehubov added that the enemy used various types of weapons in attacks on the region. Throughout the day, Russian forces launched 12 unguided aerial rockets, one Kh-38 missile, six guided aerial bombs, 25 Shahed-type and Geran-2 drones, two drones of unidentified type

As a result of the shelling, several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed. In Kupiansk district, damage was reported to two apartment buildings, a school, two private houses, a shop.

In Chuhuiv district, a dormitory, car service station, 10 vehicles, postal infrastructure, and an unused building were damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 3, nine settlements in Kharkiv region came under Russian fire injuring five people.