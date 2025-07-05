706 Tawjihi Students Violated Instructions So Far-Education Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) - A total of 706 violations and penalties were registered against General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) exam takers by the end of last Thursday, Ministry of Education announced.In a statement to "Petra" Saturday, Ministry's Secretary-General for Educational Affairs, Dr. Nawaf Ajarmeh, said 350 students, the highest figure out of the total number, were deprived of two Tawjihi sessions. while 213 others were stripped of the right to sit the subject exam.Additionally, he noted 73 students lost eligibility to sit the current exam session; 63 others were warned and 7 were delisted over two consectutive sessions.To ensure smooth process, the ministry sent several messages, instructions, and warnings to Tawjihi applicants at the start of the exams.Participants were warned against bringing any "cell phones, e-watches, and pens of any kind" into the exam hall to avoid administrative action against violators.A total of 209,871 participants are taking part in the 2025 Tawjihi session, including 147,461 regular students and 62,410 private applicants.