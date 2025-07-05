Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cape Verde On Independence Day


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President everlasting health and further progress and prosperity for his country and its friendly people. (end)
