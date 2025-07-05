Resumption Of Flights Between Türkiye And Syria

Resumption Of Flights Between Türkiye And Syria
Ankara: Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced the resumption of direct flights between the Turkish capital, Ankara, and the Syrian capital, Damascus.
In a post on platform X, Uraloglu said that a new bridge has been built between Ankara and Damascus as a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship between Türkiye and Syria.
He noted that the first flight took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport to Damascus International Airport, adding that direct flights on the Ankara-Damascus route will operate three times a week.
Most airlines suspended flights to and from Damascus in 2012 following the Syrian regime's crackdown on popular protests that erupted in 2011 demanding change.
On January 7, several airlines resumed operations to and from Damascus after the Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority announced the reopening of Damascus International Airport for international flights.
