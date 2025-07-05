China Ready To Coordinate Peace Efforts On Ukraine With France Foreign Minister
“China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with France and play a constructive role in the political settlement of hot issues such as the Ukrainian crisis and the Middle East,” Wang said.
According to him, the peaceful settlement of international disputes through dialogue and consultation remains the only correct choice for humanity.
Wang emphasized that China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, must uphold the core purposes of the UN, maintain friendly bilateral diplomatic relations based on independence from outside influence, and jointly contribute to global peace, stability, and development through the China-France partnership.Read also: Kallas once again calls on China to stop supporting Russia's war, which threatens European security
As Ukrinform previously reported, Wang Yiwei, Director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told Ukrinform that China does not want Russia to be defeated in the war against Ukraine - not only out of concern over growing U.S. pressure on Beijing, but primarily due to fears about losing control over Russia's nuclear arsenal and the potential global threats that could result.
