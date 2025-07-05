1.4 Million Afghans Returned, Urgent Aid Needed: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that more than 1.4 million migrants have returned to Afghanistan since the beginning of 2024. The agency expressed urgent concern over the growing humanitarian burden, emphasizing that immediate financial support is needed to assist the returnees, many of whom were forcibly deported.

In a statement posted on Friday, July 4, UNHCR revealed that over one million of these returnees came from Iran, while others were sent back from neighboring countries under strained conditions. The agency noted that many of the returnees were women and children facing significant vulnerabilities, and not all of them returned voluntarily.

“Urgent financial resources are needed to support over 1.4 million people who have returned-or been forced to return-to Afghanistan this year,” UNHCR stated via its official account on X. The agency warned that Afghanistan's fragile infrastructure and limited aid capacity are unable to cope with the rising influx.

According to previous UN reports, an estimated 70 percent of Afghan returnees are forcibly deported without prior notice or adequate preparation time. Upon return, many face unemployment, lack of shelter, and insecurity in regions still recovering from decades of conflict and economic instability.

In light of these developments, UNHCR has reiterated its appeal to Iran, Pakistan, and other host countries to ensure that returns are carried out voluntarily, safely, and in accordance with international human rights obligations. The agency also called on international donors to scale up assistance for returnees and host communities in Afghanistan.

Recent reports suggest that deportations from Iran have surged in recent weeks, with up to 30,000 Afghan migrants being returned daily. This has placed extraordinary pressure on border provinces and overwhelmed humanitarian operations trying to provide food, shelter, and basic medical care.

UNHCR, along with several humanitarian agencies, is urging the global community to respond swiftly and generously. Without immediate and coordinated support, Afghanistan risks plunging deeper into crisis, with millions of vulnerable people left without the resources they need to survive and rebuild their lives.

