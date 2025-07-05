Amarnath Yatra 2025: 36 Pilgrims Injured After Five Buses Ram Into Each Other On Ramban Highway

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 36 pilgrims suffered injuries on their way to Amarnath Yatra when five buses collided with each other in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at around 8 am near Chanderkoot, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, they said.

The officials confirmed that the collision took place due to the failure of brakes of one of the buses in the convoy.

"The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging four vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan said.

Ramban SSP Kulbir Singh revealed that saving three or four, all other pilgrims are willing to continue their Amarnath Yatra after first aid.

“The convoy had stopped for breakfast at Chanderkote. Pilgrims suffered minor injuries but majority of them are willing to continue their pilgrimage after first aid. However, three to four may not be able to continue their pilgrimage,” he told reporters.

| First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sets off from Jammu| Modi says Amarnath Yatra to start on 3 July, hails India's social sector schemes

Reacting to the incident, Union minister Jitendra Singh said,“There is no reason for concern. All arrangements for the pilgrims are in place and are being constantly supervised by the administration.”

Amarnath Yatris rushed to hospital

Khan said the government officials already present at the site rushed the injured to the Ramban district hospital.

Several senior police officers visited the hospital to monitor the treatment of the injured and directed the chief medical officer to ensure the best care.

"The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey," the deputy commissioner said.

Ramban Medical Superintendent Sudarshan Singh Katoch said the Amarnath pilgrims were discharged immediately after first aid.

The convoy left for its destination after the damaged buses were replaced, officials said.

| ONGC sets up Yatri Niwas for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis, and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am.

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles.

The Amarnath Yatra 2025, a major annual pilgrimage in Hinduism, attracted both seasoned and first-time yatris. The first batch of pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra have returned on Friday.