Zaporizhzhia Region Endures 469 Russian Strikes In 24 Hrs, Civilian Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov shared this information on Telegram .

“An 84-year-old man was killed, and a 54-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were wounded as a result of enemy attacks in Vasylivka district,” the statement reads.

In particular, Russian forces launched seven airstrikes targeting Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Bilohiria.

A total of 279 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of various types, mostly FPV drones, were used to attack Chervonodniprovka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 14 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) strikes hit Kamianske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

The region was also subjected to 169 artillery strikes targeting Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Fedorov noted that 19 reports have been received about damage to apartments, private homes, and vehicles.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration