Hamas Says Gives Positive Response To Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

MENAFN - IANS) Gaza, July 5 (IANS) Hamas said in a statement that it has delivered a "positive" response to mediators over a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

"Hamas has completed its consultations with Palestinian factions and forces on the mediators' latest proposal to stop the aggression against our people in Gaza. The movement has delivered its response to the mediators, which was positive," the statement said.

"The movement is seriously prepared to immediately enter into a round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework," it added.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter told Xinhua that "the response presented by Hamas is generally aligned with the most recent Qatari- and Egyptian-mediated version of the proposal, known as the modified (US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve) Witkoff plan."

According to the source, a Hamas member close to the movement's leadership, Hamas proposed minor changes to the existing draft, but did not deviate significantly from the core elements of the mediation framework, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regarding humanitarian assistance, the source said Hamas emphasized that "aid must be delivered in sufficient quantities to ensure the uninterrupted operation of bakeries, hospitals, and essential services."

"Hamas insists that humanitarian aid be brought in through neutral and internationally recognized organizations, including the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other relevant agencies," the source added.

Regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the source said that "Hamas does not oppose slight adjustments to the proposed withdrawal to the March 2 lines, provided the details are clarified through indirect negotiations."

"Hamas is open to discussing technical aspects of the withdrawal mechanism, as long as the overall framework remains intact," the source said.

Regarding the duration and continuity of negotiations, the source explained that "Hamas is not demanding a specific 30- or 60-day extension for talks."

"Instead, the movement believes negotiations must continue beyond the 60-day period, until a mutual and comprehensive agreement is reached," the source said.

The source described the overall tone of the response as "positive" and said it "could contribute to narrowing the gaps between the negotiating parties."

"Hamas' current position signals a degree of flexibility and a readiness to engage seriously through mediators," the source added.