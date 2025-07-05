Chinese Cars Expand Their Share In Central Europe
Chery, the largest Chinese car exporter, has officially entered the markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland through a strategic partnership with the regional office of Astana Motors, Azernews reports.
Sales in these countries are set to begin in the fall, with a focus on plug-in hybrid models and SUVs, such as the Chery Tiggo 7 and Chery Tiggo 8, which will be available with both hybrid and traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) options.
"We are seeing a growing demand for environmentally friendly, affordable vehicles," said Alex Zhang, director of Chery in Prague. "We aim to provide Czech customers with cutting-edge technologies and comfortable crossovers that meet modern mobility needs."
Chery operates in over 110 countries and regions and has built a solid customer base with more than 15 million users worldwide. The company's entry into the Central European market aligns with global trends toward sustainability and electric mobility. The Tiggo series, with its blend of advanced technology, comfort, and stylish design, is expected to appeal to eco-conscious and cost-conscious drivers alike.
Chery's strategic focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid options aligns with the growing shift in the region towards greener transportation solutions. The company's growing presence in Europe highlights its commitment to offering innovative mobility solutions as global automakers increasingly prioritize sustainable and energy-efficient technologies.
