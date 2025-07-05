White House 4Th Of July Celebrations: B-2 Bombers Roar Overhead As Donald Trump Marks Independence Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law. The signing was part of a grand Independence Day celebration at the White House, which featured a fly-by by a stealth bomber.

“America is winning, winning, winning like never before,” Trump said before signing the so-called“One Big Beautiful Bill” while flanked by Republican lawmakers who helped push it through Congress, as reported by AFP.

With First Lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump watched from the White House balcony as two live-- the same type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites -- roared overhead, accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.

The bill honors many of Trump's campaign promises: extending tax cuts from his first term, boosting military spending and providing massive new funding for Trump's migrant deportation drive.

The signing of the legislation marks the culmination of two weeks of major victories for President Trump, during which he strengthened his hold on both power and the Republican Party. Among these successes was the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire, achieved following what Trump described as“flawless” U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

Pilots who carried out the bombing on Iran were among those invited to the White House event, which included a picnic for military families on the South Lawn.

“The last two weeks, there has never been anything like it, as far as winning,” said Trump.

The bill would implement the most significant reductions to the Medicaid program for low-income Americans since it began in the 1960s, while also reducing federal food assistance funding.

Some estimates suggest that as many as 17 million people could lose their health coverage, and numerous rural hospitals may be forced to shut down as a consequence.

But Trump played down the concerns.

"They've developed a standard line, and we can't let them get away with it. 'Oh, it's dangerous. Oh, everybody's going to die.' It's actually just the opposite," said Trump.

