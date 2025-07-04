Deepika Padukone Reacts To Receiving A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has etched her name in history as the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The announcement was made during a live press conference at Ovation Hollywood on July 2, where her name was revealed as part of the prestigious Class of 2026.

She joins a select group of stars, including Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci, among others.

Deepika took to Instagram to express her gratitude, writing, "Gratitude..."

Her achievement marks a historic milestone for Indian cinema and underscores her global influence, especially following her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel reviewed "hundreds of nominations" before finalising the honorees at a meeting on June 20.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ratified the official selections on June 25.

"We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026," Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement.

"These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition."

Padukone's name holds particular significance for the Indian film industry, as she becomes the first Indian actress to achieve such an honour.

The only Indian name before her on the Walk of Fame was Sabu Dastagir, who earned his star in 1960.

Apart from her iconic roles in Bollywood, Padukone has earned international recognition, making notable appearances at prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. Earlier this year, she was also featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People list and Variety's International Women's Impact Report.

Alongside Padukone, other notable figures such as Miley Cyrus, Gordon Ramsay, and Rachel McAdams will also be celebrated with a star in the coming year.