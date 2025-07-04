Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Session On Visual Storytelling Held

2025-07-04 11:02:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Around 50 members and their families attended the 'Beyond the Click: Storytelling Through Photography' session organised by ICAI Doha chapter. The session was led by renowned wildlife photographer Vishnu Gopal, who shared insights into the art of visual storytelling.

