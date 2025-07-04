Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, July 5: Rain, Wind, And Cooler Temperatures Across Cities


2025-07-04 10:08:54
(MENAFN: AsiaNet News)

Karnataka Weather, July 5: Residents can anticipate wind and rain in most regions, with potential downpours in hilly areas. Prepare for cooler temperatures.

Karnataka Weather, July 5: Saturday brings cooler temperatures, overcast skies, and rainfall. Residents can expect wind and rain across most regions. Stay alert for sudden downpours especially in hilly areas. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 28°C 

Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. There's a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect some delays in outdoor plans.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 29°C 

The city will experience considerable cloud cover. Light showers are likely. Humidity will increase slightly. A calm and comfortable day otherwise.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 27°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 28°C 

Cloudy skies and strong winds. Morning hours may bring brief showers. Wind gusts could make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 29°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 34°C 

Frequent rain expected throughout. Persistent cloud cover and high humidity will make the atmosphere feel warmer.

MENAFN04072025007385015968ID1109762361

