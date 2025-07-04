Iran Reaffirms Commitment To Diplomacy, Urges Reciprocal Action
He made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik President, Emomali Rahmon in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, where he took part in the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, earlier in the day, according to a statement published on the website of his office.
Pezeshkian said, while Iran sought to resolve the existing issues through negotiations with the West, especially the United States, Israel launched attacks against the country.
“Iran still considers negotiation and diplomacy as the effective solutions to resolving differences, providing that the other side shows, in practice that, it is committed to those solutions,” he added.
The Tajik president, for his part, condemned Israel's“aggression” against Iran, highlighting the necessity that all sides return to the negotiating table and commitment to diplomacy, to resolve their differences.
The two presidents also called for accelerating the implementation of the previously signed bilateral cooperation agreements in different areas, especially those of economy, trade and culture, according to the statement.
On Jun 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel.
On Jun 22, U.S. forces bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran struck the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
The Israeli attacks were launched a few days before the sixth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on Tehran's nuclear programme and the removal of U.S. sanctions, scheduled to be held in Oman's capital, Muscat on Jun 15.– NNN-IRNA
