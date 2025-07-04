403
Proud To See Our Daughters Breaking Barriers In Agri-Science: LG
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday praised the exceptional academic achievements of women in the agricultural sciences while addressing the 6th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir. He lauded the university's efforts in nurturing a new generation of professionals ready to transform Jammu and Kashmir's farm sector into a knowledge-driven economy.
The event, held in Srinagar, was graced by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the Chief Guest. The Union Minister extended his best wishes to the graduating students and said,“The natural beauty of Kashmir and the love of its people has won my heart.”
In his address, LG Sinha congratulated the graduating students and highlighted the increasing participation and excellence of women in agri-sciences.“Proud to see our daughters breaking barriers and achieving success in Agricultural Science & Technology,” he said. Out of 150 gold medals conferred, 115 were awarded to women students. Similarly, girls received 334 out of 445 Certificates of Merit. Overall, 2,661 out of the total 5,250 degrees awarded were bagged by women.
“This reflects a bright future for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation. Education is life itself, and when it aligns with the needs of time and global industry, it becomes society's most precious asset,” the LG remarked.
He also spoke about the broader transformation underway in J&K's agriculture and allied sectors.“Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agriculture sector has become a mainstay of India's economy. In J&K, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) has emerged as a role model for the entire country,” Sinha said.
The Lieutenant Governor outlined four major goals guiding agricultural reforms in the UT-shifting towards sustainable and commercial farming, building an agri-business ecosystem, adopting a community-centric approach, and ensuring income security for farming families.
Encouraging the graduates to contribute actively to innovation, LG Sinha said,“Your passion and ideas will shape the future of India's agriculture sector. I urge you to lead the way in agri-tech, food technology, and groundbreaking innovation.”
Highlighting SKUAST-K's rapid academic and research growth, the LG commended Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai and his team for developing state-of-the-art infrastructure and launching new-age academic programs.“Research in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, gene editing, regenerative medicine, and speed breeding is bringing J&K closer to becoming a knowledge economy,” he noted.
Prof. Ganai read out the university's annual report, spotlighting achievements in academics, research, and community outreach.
On the occasion, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also laid the foundation stone for a Girls' Hostel at the university.
The convocation ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, J&K's Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar, Education and Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar, alongside senior officials, faculty, students and their families. Read Also 'First Line of Defence': LG Hails Border Villagers' Grit During Op Sindoor Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins Under Tight Security
