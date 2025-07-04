East Lansing Auction Christmas In July: A Festive Online Bidding Adventure
Get ready for the East Lansing Auction's exciting Christmas in JULY - an exclusive online event featuring incredible items and amazing deals. Bidding opens on July 04, 2025, at 8 a.m. EST , and runs through July 10, 2025, closing at 7 p.m . EST . Don't miss out on this festive shopping experience!
This auction features a fantastic selection of treasures-from collectibles and electronics to garden tools, home goods, and beyond. With most items starting at just $1, it's the perfect chance for bargain hunters and holiday shoppers to snag incredible deals!
Where to Bid?
For more information about the auction and other events, visit the main website:
East Lansing Auction Main Site
User-Friendly Bidding Process:
-
Simple Registration: Sign up in minutes and bid in real time from anywhere.
Browse Unique Finds: Explore our catalog filled with one-of-a-kind treasures!
How to Participate:
-
Visit the auction website to register as a bidder.
Browse the catalog to preview the items available.
Place your bids starting July 04, 2025, at 8 a.m. EST.
Watch the auction close on July 10, 2025, and secure your winning bids.
Event Contact Information:
For inquiries or assistance:
Phone: (517) 777-8171
Email: ...
Website:
Unwrap unbeatable deals this holiday season at the East Lansing Auction Christmas in July! Dive into a world of incredible finds and make your gift-giving unforgettable. Don't miss your chance to bid - and win - extraordinary treasures!
