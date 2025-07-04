403
EU Calls For Withdrawal Of Russian Forces From Transnistria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 4 (KUNA) -- European Union leaders on Friday called for the "full and immediate withdrawal of all Russian military personnel and ammunition from the Transnistrian region" of the Republic of Moldova, reaffirming their commitment to supporting Moldova's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and its continued path toward EU membership.
This came during the first EU-Moldova Summit held in the capital Chisinau, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa as well as President of Moldova Maia Sandu where both sides discussed ways to deepen political and economic cooperation amid escalating regional threats, particularly the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.
In the summit's final statement, the EU condemned what it described as "Russia's continued blackmail through the energy sector," accusing Moscow of using energy as a political weapon to destabilize Moldova, and reiterated its readiness to support Moldova's energy independence and full integration into the European energy market.
The statement further noted that "Russia continues its attempts to undermine the democratic process in Moldova through disinformation campaigns, election interference, and widespread electoral corruption via local proxies," affirming the EU's continued support in strengthening Moldova's resilience against these threats, including through the European Union Partnership Mission and relevant security mechanisms.
On the financial front, the EU announced the allocation of EUR 1.9 billion under the "Moldova Growth Plan" to accelerate economic reforms, improve public services, and create job opportunities, along with an initial disbursement of EUR 270 million through the "Reform and Growth Facility."
The statement also praised the security assistance provided via the European Peace Facility, which has reached EUR 197 million to enhance Moldova's defense capacities and expand its security and defense cooperation with the EU.
EU leaders stressed in the final declaration that "the future of Moldova and its people lies within the European Union," welcoming the enshrinement of EU accession as a national goal in the country's constitution following the 2024 referendum and reaffirming continued EU support for Moldova's democratic and institutional reform efforts. (end)
