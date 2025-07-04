£600K Cocaine Haul And Loaded Gun Seized After High-Speed Chase In Luton
At approximately 11:30 PM on June 29, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Marsh Farm area as part of an ongoing proactive operation. The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was authorised through several areas of the town, including Dallow and Farley Hill. The vehicle was brought to a stop on Beechwood Road shortly after midnight.
Following a search of the vehicle, officers recovered approximately 25 kilograms of suspected cocaine, tightly packaged and concealed within hidden compartments. The estimated street value of the drugs is believed to exceed £600,000.
Also recovered was a Beretta 92FS 9mm semi-automatic handgun, loaded with 38 rounds of ammunition, located in a modified compartment beneath the driver's seat.
A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was detained at the scene and taken into custody. He is currently being questioned on suspicion of:
Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs,
Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and
Dangerous driving.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are working to identify additional individuals believed to have fled the area on foot.
A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said:
Police are appealing to the public for information and are particularly interested in any dashcam or residential CCTV footage from the Dallow, Beechwood Road, or Chaul End areas between 10:30 PM and 1:00 AM on the night of the incident.
Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
