The Gambia's Good Market Is Now Open: A Pop-Up Event Empowering Gambian Entrepreneurs

The Gambia's Good Market was officially opened today at UN75 Kotu Park through a collaborative effort led by the European Union Youth Empowerment Project – Tourism and Creative Industries and the International Trade Centre.

The Gambia`s Good Market is an initiative that gives Gambian youth and women entrepreneurs, especially those in the tourism and creative industries, a platform to showcase and sell their products. It aims to promote Made-in-The-Gambia products and services, strengthen market access for small businesses in the tourism and creative industries and connect entrepreneurs to customers. The initiative seeks to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism and was made possible in partnership with the Gambia Start-up Chamber of Commerce, Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce, ITC SheTrades Gambia Hub, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Hon. Baboucarr O. Joof, emphasized the importance of the market during his remarks. He said,“The Gambia's Good Market is a landmark initiative. It is designed to drive sustainable growth in The Gambia's tourism and trade sectors, provide economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and elevate the visibility of 'Made in The Gambia' products on both regional and global stages.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, Her Excellency Immaculada Roca i Cortés, highlighted that the EU Youth Empowerment Project – Tourism and Creative Industries is a flagship programme for the EU, delivering the EU/The Gambia join agenda on inclusive economic growth through partnerships with the private sector and promotion of innovation and translating the ambitious objectives of the National Development Plan into concreate actions. She also underscored the focus of the platform on empowering Gambian youth and women – who are priority beneficiaries for the EU.“Through initiatives like the EU YEP Tourism and Creative Industries Programme, the European Union aims at expanding access to skills, tools, and markets for young innovators. Our goal is clear: to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs and unlock sustainable employment,” she shared.

The Senior Technical Expert on Tourism and Creative Industries at the International Trade Centre, Daouda Niang, highlighted that market access remains one of the biggest barriers for small businesses and reaffirmed ITC's commitment to curbing this challenge.

“The Gambia's Good Market is one of our flagship initiatives designed to provide young people and women with a platform to access markets, build networks, make sales and expand their customer base. This market, which is 100% made in The Gambia, provides a unique opportunity for both locals and tourists an opportunity to experience the creativity and products of Gambian youth and women entrepreneurs,” Niang stated.

Also speaking at the event, Kumbale Goode, Board Chairperson of the Gambia StartUp Chamber of Commerce (GSCC), stressed the market's role in promoting local enterprise and economic development.“The Gambia's Good Market fosters business growth, generates decent employment and deepens cross-sectoral linkages within the economy. We have about 30 businesses showcasing Made in The Gambia products,” she said

The Gambia Good Market will be held every last Saturday of the month, coinciding with key festive events such as Koriteh, Easter, and Christmas.

