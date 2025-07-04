403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Copa Airlines Grows Routes, Strengthens Panama's Position As Key Connector In The Americas
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copa Airlines has announced it will add new flights and bring back old routes across Latin America and the Caribbean, using its main hub in Panama City. Starting December 4, 2025, Copa will fly three times a week to Los Cabos, Mexico, a fast-growing tourist spot.
In January 2026, the airline will also restart flights to Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic and Salvador de Bahia in Brazil. These flights will run three to four times per week.
With these changes, Copa will serve 91 cities in 32 countries. The airline expects to carry over 18 million passengers this year, with more growth ahead.
Copa is also investing $1.7 billion per year to add new Boeing 737 MAX planes, aiming for a fleet of 114 aircraft by the end of 2025. Copa's expansion is not just about more flights.
By adding these routes, Copa makes Panama even more important as a travel and business hub for the Americas. The airline's network helps people and goods move faster and more cheaply across the region.
This supports local economies, trade, and tourism. Copa's Panama Stopover program, which lets travelers visit Panama for a few days at no extra airfare, brought in more than 160,000 visitors last year.
The airline expects this number to rise to 185,000 in 2025, helping Panama's tourism sector grow. By connecting more cities, Copa Airlines supports business, tourism, and jobs in many countries.
Its focus on practical, profitable routes shows a clear business strategy. This expansion strengthens Panama's role as a main gateway for travel and trade in the Americas and helps tie the region's economies closer together.
In January 2026, the airline will also restart flights to Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic and Salvador de Bahia in Brazil. These flights will run three to four times per week.
With these changes, Copa will serve 91 cities in 32 countries. The airline expects to carry over 18 million passengers this year, with more growth ahead.
Copa is also investing $1.7 billion per year to add new Boeing 737 MAX planes, aiming for a fleet of 114 aircraft by the end of 2025. Copa's expansion is not just about more flights.
By adding these routes, Copa makes Panama even more important as a travel and business hub for the Americas. The airline's network helps people and goods move faster and more cheaply across the region.
This supports local economies, trade, and tourism. Copa's Panama Stopover program, which lets travelers visit Panama for a few days at no extra airfare, brought in more than 160,000 visitors last year.
The airline expects this number to rise to 185,000 in 2025, helping Panama's tourism sector grow. By connecting more cities, Copa Airlines supports business, tourism, and jobs in many countries.
Its focus on practical, profitable routes shows a clear business strategy. This expansion strengthens Panama's role as a main gateway for travel and trade in the Americas and helps tie the region's economies closer together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment