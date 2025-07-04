Kerala: VS Achuthanandan's Health Improving After Days In ICU, Says Family
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister and senior CPM leader VS Achuthanandan's health is improving, according to his son VA Arun Kumar. In a social media post, Arun said that his father's health was gradually improving, and his heartbeat and breathing are returning to normal. VS has been in a critical condition for many days now, undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. He is on ventilator, undergoing dialysis along with taking other medicines.
“Father's health is gradually improving. His heartbeat and breathing are returning to normal. The doctors have shared their hope that today's dialysis will further improve his health. Along with those who hold Father dear, we too are in great faith,” Arun Kumar wrote on Facebook.
VS was admitted to SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on the June 23 following a severe heart attack. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers AK Saseendran, K Krishnankutty, senior CPM leader PK Gurudasan, EP Jayarajan, PK Sreemathi, and others visited VS at the hospital.
