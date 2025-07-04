Zelensky And Trump Hold Crucial Call After Putin's War Vow - Here's What They Discussed About

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump spoke for 40 minutes on July 4, described by Zelensky's top aide as a“very important and meaningful conversation."

This call came just one day after Trump expressed deep frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating:“I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin... I don't think he's looking to stop this fighting."

The leaders focused on Ukraine's urgent need for air defense systems as Russia intensified attacks.

Massive Russian strikes shadow diplomacy

During Trump's July 3 call with Putin, Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults, firing 550 missiles and drones at Kyiv and other regions. Zelensky called the timing“deliberately massive and cynical,” noting air raid sirens blared“almost simultaneously with media reports discussing” the Trump-Putin conversation.

The attacks injured at least 23 people in Kyiv alone, triggering fires and dangerous air pollution while highlighting Ukraine's desperate need for Patriot missile defenses.

The call occurred amid confusion over the Pentagon's decision to pause shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles and precision-guided artillery. While the State Department claimed this was“not a cessation” of aid, Ukrainian officials urgently sought clarity as the halt threatens their defense against Russia's summer offensive.

Germany is now negotiating to provide additional Patriot systems to bridge the gap. Trump contradicted reports of a full pause, blaming predecessor Joe Biden for depleting U.S. stockpiles:“Biden emptied out our whole country, giving them weapons."

Zelensky specifically emphasized that“Patriots and their missiles are real defenders of life” during the discussion. Trump agreed to explore available air defense options, particularly in Europe, and both leaders instructed teams to advance“technical issues” related to implementing a partial ceasefire covering energy infrastructure.

The talks also covered recent prisoner exchanges and efforts to locate abducted Ukrainian children, building on March agreements where Ukraine adopted limited ceasefires under U.S. mediation.